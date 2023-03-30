Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) is 8.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.24 and a high of $16.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GOGL stock was last observed hovering at around $9.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $9.44, the stock is -2.55% and -1.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 2.05% at the moment leaves the stock -1.59% off its SMA200. GOGL registered -22.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.00%.

The stock witnessed a -9.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.61%, and is 2.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) has around 38 employees, a market worth around $1.87B and $1.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.11 and Fwd P/E is 8.09. Profit margin for the company is 41.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.39% and -42.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.80%).

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.00% this year

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 200.77M, and float is at 122.22M with Short Float at 4.85%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Frontline plc (FRO) that is trading 94.79% up over the past 12 months and Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) that is -10.96% lower over the same period. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) is -29.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.