Groupon Inc. (GRPN) Volatility At 5.33%, Should You Add A Position?

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) is -59.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.56 and a high of $21.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GRPN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $3.51, the stock is -31.37% and -48.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing -1.68% at the moment leaves the stock -61.05% off its SMA200. GRPN registered -82.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.81%.

The stock witnessed a -53.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.51%, and is -10.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.33% over the week and 7.15% over the month.

Groupon Inc. (GRPN) has around 3675 employees, a market worth around $109.23M and $674.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.05. Profit margin for the company is -22.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.27% and -83.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Groupon Inc. (GRPN) Analyst Forecasts

Groupon Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 135.10% this year

Groupon Inc. (GRPN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.31M, and float is at 19.44M with Short Float at 24.67%.

Groupon Inc. (GRPN) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Groupon Inc. (GRPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Barta Jan, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Barta Jan bought 6,716,966 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $7.28 per share for a total of $48.9 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.72 million shares.

Groupon Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 20 that Barta Jan (Director) sold a total of 5,110,558 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 20 and was made at $7.28 per share for $37.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the GRPN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 20, Barta Jan (Director) disposed off 1,606,408 shares at an average price of $7.28 for $11.69 million. The insider now directly holds 100 shares of Groupon Inc. (GRPN).

Groupon Inc. (GRPN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -28.32% down over the past 12 months and Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) that is -41.65% lower over the same period. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is -25.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.