Here are the top Institutional holders of Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) shares

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) is 6.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $163.20 and a high of $235.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADSK stock was last observed hovering at around $197.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.89%.

Currently trading at $199.16, the stock is -0.76% and -4.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 0.96% at the moment leaves the stock -0.91% off its SMA200. ADSK registered -7.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.96%.

The stock witnessed a 0.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.91%, and is 0.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 2.98% over the month.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) has around 13700 employees, a market worth around $42.97B and $5.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.74 and Fwd P/E is 23.82. Profit margin for the company is 16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.03% and -15.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.30%).

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 68.60% this year

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 214.78M, and float is at 214.11M with Short Float at 1.11%.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Clifford Deborah, the company’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Clifford Deborah sold 3,815 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 28 at a price of $196.75 per share for a total of $0.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18209.0 shares.

Autodesk Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 28 that Anagnost Andrew (President and CEO) sold a total of 2,847 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 28 and was made at $196.75 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 85452.0 shares of the ADSK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 28, Hope Stephen W. (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 2,457 shares at an average price of $196.75 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 1,554 shares of Autodesk Inc. (ADSK).

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading -15.74% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is 8.40% higher over the same period.