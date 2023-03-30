Here are the top Institutional holders of Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) shares

Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) is -19.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.45 and a high of $47.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HIW stock was last observed hovering at around $21.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.9% off its average median price target of $26.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.57% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -2.5% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.55, the stock is -3.52% and -16.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing 4.16% at the moment leaves the stock -23.57% off its SMA200. HIW registered -50.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.00%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -14.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.86%, and is 8.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.66% over the week and 4.24% over the month.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) has around 345 employees, a market worth around $2.26B and $828.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.13 and Fwd P/E is 23.99. Profit margin for the company is 18.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.94% and -52.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.00% this year

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.20M, and float is at 103.68M with Short Float at 2.54%.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Klinck Theodore J, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Klinck Theodore J bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $19.81 per share for a total of $99065.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Highwoods Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 28 that Maiorana Brendan C (EVP, CFO) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 28 and was made at $27.21 per share for $40813.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39254.0 shares of the HIW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 22, Klinck Theodore J (President and CEO) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $28.25 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 246,445 shares of Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW).

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) that is trading -17.29% down over the past 12 months and LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) that is -35.94% lower over the same period. Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) is -68.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.