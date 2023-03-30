Here are the top Institutional holders of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) shares

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) is -1.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $1.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MREO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.74, the stock is -11.57% and -19.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -2.34% at the moment leaves the stock -25.99% off its SMA200. MREO registered -42.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -13.59%.

The stock witnessed a -17.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.43%, and is -12.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.90% over the week and 11.57% over the month.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) has around 49 employees, a market worth around $92.49M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 145.85% and -60.00% from its 52-week high.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 124.99M, and float is at 124.99M with Short Float at 3.06%.