Here are the top Institutional holders of Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) shares

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG) is -20.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.10 and a high of $38.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SG stock was last observed hovering at around $6.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.94% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 31.9% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.81, the stock is -7.17% and -23.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing 5.91% at the moment leaves the stock -49.76% off its SMA200. SG registered -80.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.78%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -21.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.22%, and is 2.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.74% over the week and 6.83% over the month.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) has around 5952 employees, a market worth around $780.77M and $470.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -40.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.64% and -82.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.00%).

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sweetgreen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.20% this year

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.97M, and float is at 94.86M with Short Float at 12.18%.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jammet Nicolas, the company’s Chief Concept Officer. SEC filings show that Jammet Nicolas sold 195,745 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $7.45 per share for a total of $1.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Sweetgreen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Gemperle Adrienne (Chief People Officer) sold a total of 5,399 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $9.14 per share for $49347.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the SG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, McPhail James (Chief Development Officer) disposed off 7,067 shares at an average price of $9.83 for $69469.0. The insider now directly holds 143,433 shares of Sweetgreen Inc. (SG).

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) that is trading 5.18% up over the past 12 months. The Wendy’s Company (WEN) is -3.73% down on the 1-year trading charts.