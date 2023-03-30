Here are the top Institutional holders of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) shares

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) is 17.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.45 and a high of $11.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TERN stock was last observed hovering at around $10.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.31% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.84% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -33.33% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.00, the stock is 22.89% and 25.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing 12.25% at the moment leaves the stock 92.94% off its SMA200. TERN registered 319.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 143.90%.

The stock witnessed a 18.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.38%, and is 36.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.63% over the week and 8.23% over the month.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) has around 41 employees, a market worth around $462.14M and $1.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 727.59% and 4.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.40%).

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.00% this year

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.51M, and float is at 35.95M with Short Float at 5.43%.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lu Hongbo, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lu Hongbo bought 758,620 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $7.25 per share for a total of $5.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.34 million shares.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that Vivo Opportunity, LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 758,620 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $7.25 per share for $5.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.34 million shares of the TERN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC (Director) acquired 137,931 shares at an average price of $7.25 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 4,882,854 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN).