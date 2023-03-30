Here are the top Institutional holders of Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) shares

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is 2.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $166.49 and a high of $241.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TSCO stock was last observed hovering at around $229.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.93%.

Currently trading at $230.44, the stock is 0.39% and 0.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing 0.41% at the moment leaves the stock 9.76% off its SMA200. TSCO registered -0.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.20%.

The stock witnessed a -1.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.29%, and is 0.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.63% over the week and 1.84% over the month.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) has around 24000 employees, a market worth around $25.30B and $14.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.72 and Fwd P/E is 19.90. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.41% and -4.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.50%).

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Analyst Forecasts

Tractor Supply Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.80% this year

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.36M, and float is at 109.81M with Short Float at 4.20%.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Insider Activity

A total of 92 insider transactions have happened at Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 62 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kersey Melissa, the company’s EVP Chief HR Officer. SEC filings show that Kersey Melissa sold 1,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $237.57 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8051.0 shares.

Tractor Supply Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that Ellison Noni L (SVP General Counsel) sold a total of 2,325 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $239.06 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1787.0 shares of the TSCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, Rubin Matthew L. (SVP Petsense GM) disposed off 2,001 shares at an average price of $237.01 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds 3,658 shares of Tractor Supply Company (TSCO).

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is trading -9.84% down over the past 12 months and Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) that is -10.22% lower over the same period. AutoZone Inc. (AZO) is 18.61% up on the 1-year trading charts.