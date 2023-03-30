Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG)

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is -15.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $183.25 and a high of $262.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DG stock was last observed hovering at around $208.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.99%.

Currently trading at $207.14, the stock is -2.73% and -6.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.88 million and changing -0.48% at the moment leaves the stock -13.70% off its SMA200. DG registered -8.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.17%.

The stock witnessed a -4.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.20%, and is 0.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.02% over the week and 1.99% over the month.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) has around 163000 employees, a market worth around $45.65B and $37.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.40 and Fwd P/E is 16.51. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.04% and -21.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.50%).

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.20% this year

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 224.53M, and float is at 222.60M with Short Float at 2.13%.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Dollar General Corporation (DG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McGuire Timothy I, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that McGuire Timothy I bought 3,550 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $202.00 per share for a total of $0.72 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11104.0 shares.

Dollar General Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that BRYANT WARREN F (Director) sold a total of 1,951 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $243.93 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38269.0 shares of the DG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 30, Wenkoff Carman R (EVP & Chief Information Ofc) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $240.49 for $2.4 million. The insider now directly holds 22,980 shares of Dollar General Corporation (DG).

Dollar General Corporation (DG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -40.68% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -1.21% lower over the same period. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is -13.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.