Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) is -25.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $2.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SOLO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $0.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.60 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 25.0% higher than the price target low of $0.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.45, the stock is -28.55% and -45.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -60.41% off its SMA200. SOLO registered -80.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.28%.

The stock witnessed a -38.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.72%, and is -15.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.04% over the week and 7.60% over the month.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) has around 216 employees, a market worth around $58.32M and $5.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 0.02% and -81.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.70%).

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.80% this year

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 118.85M, and float is at 107.52M with Short Float at 9.34%.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.