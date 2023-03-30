Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR)

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) is 43.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.60 and a high of $218.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FSLR stock was last observed hovering at around $210.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.34%.

Currently trading at $215.35, the stock is 3.92% and 16.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing 2.54% at the moment leaves the stock 54.92% off its SMA200. FSLR registered 156.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 62.76%.

The stock witnessed a 27.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.36%, and is 5.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.31% over the week and 4.06% over the month.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has around 5500 employees, a market worth around $22.86B and $2.62B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.74. Profit margin for the company is -1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 261.33% and -1.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.30%).

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Solar Inc. (FSLR) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -109.50% this year

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.61M, and float is at 101.07M with Short Float at 4.91%.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at First Solar Inc. (FSLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jeffers Byron Michael, the company’s VP – Global Controller and CAO. SEC filings show that Jeffers Byron Michael sold 239 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $202.40 per share for a total of $48374.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

First Solar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Chapman Richard D (Director) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $211.00 per share for $1.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21689.0 shares of the FSLR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Wright Norman L. (Director) acquired 465 shares at an average price of $214.87 for $99915.0. The insider now directly holds 1,624 shares of First Solar Inc. (FSLR).

First Solar Inc. (FSLR): Who are the competitors?

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) is -12.35% down on the 1-year trading charts.