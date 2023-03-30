Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) is -30.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.40 and a high of $20.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PTEN stock was last observed hovering at around $11.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $11.78, the stock is -7.40% and -17.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.61 million and changing -0.25% at the moment leaves the stock -22.78% off its SMA200. PTEN registered -21.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.42%.

The stock witnessed a -14.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.42%, and is 6.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.02% over the week and 5.83% over the month.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) has around 6500 employees, a market worth around $2.52B and $2.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.83 and Fwd P/E is 5.33. Profit margin for the company is 5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.27% and -42.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 120.90% this year

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 215.47M, and float is at 212.46M with Short Float at 7.32%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Holcomb James Michael, the company’s President-Drilling Subsidiary. SEC filings show that Holcomb James Michael sold 58,335 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $18.65 per share for a total of $1.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 26 that Holcomb James Michael (President-Drilling Subsidiary) sold a total of 16,666 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 26 and was made at $16.01 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the PTEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, Holcomb James Michael (President-Drilling Subsidiary) disposed off 8,333 shares at an average price of $16.00 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 348,109 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN).

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) that is trading -20.52% down over the past 12 months and Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) that is -23.23% lower over the same period. Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is 44.33% up on the 1-year trading charts.