McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is -2.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.60 and a high of $105.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MKC stock was last observed hovering at around $81.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $81.20, the stock is 11.22% and 8.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.55 million and changing 0.02% at the moment leaves the stock 0.75% off its SMA200. MKC registered -16.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.07%.

The stock witnessed a 9.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.28%, and is 12.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.94% over the week and 2.16% over the month.

McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) has around 14200 employees, a market worth around $21.29B and $6.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.17 and Fwd P/E is 28.68. Profit margin for the company is 10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.01% and -22.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) Analyst Forecasts

McCormick & Company Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/29/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.80% this year

McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 268.50M, and float is at 263.38M with Short Float at 2.67%.

McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MANGAN MICHAEL D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MANGAN MICHAEL D sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $75.00 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38137.0 shares.

McCormick & Company Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that MANGAN MICHAEL D (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $82.00 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38137.0 shares of the MKC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 24, Kurzius Lawrence Erik (Chairman, President & CEO) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $74.41 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC).

McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) that is -1.83% lower over the past 12 months. Brookfield Corporation (BN) is -33.04% down on the 1-year trading charts.