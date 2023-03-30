Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Volatility At 1.72%, Should You Add A Position?

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is 2.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.58 and a high of $52.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MNST stock was last observed hovering at around $51.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.56% off the consensus price target high of $62.50 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -18.52% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.15, the stock is 1.68% and 1.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.49 million and changing 1.07% at the moment leaves the stock 8.06% off its SMA200. MNST registered 30.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.40%.

The stock witnessed a 2.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.24%, and is 1.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.72% over the week and 1.99% over the month.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) has around 5296 employees, a market worth around $26.80B and $6.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.33 and Fwd P/E is 14.76. Profit margin for the company is 18.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.76% and -1.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.10%).

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Monster Beverage Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.10% this year

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 522.33M, and float is at 372.38M with Short Float at 1.31%.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tirre Emelie, the company’s President of the Americas. SEC filings show that Tirre Emelie sold 1,251 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $99.94 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24117.0 shares.

Monster Beverage Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Tirre Emelie (President of the Americas) sold a total of 37,839 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $103.03 per share for $3.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23201.0 shares of the MNST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Carling Guy (President of EMEA) disposed off 12,256 shares at an average price of $102.42 for $1.26 million. The insider now directly holds 13,645 shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST).

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Coca-Cola Company (KO) that is -0.10% lower over the past 12 months. PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) is 9.01% up on the 1-year trading charts.