MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) Volatility At 6.88%, Should You Add A Position?

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) is -6.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.87 and a high of $6.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MPLN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.08, the stock is 1.42% and -4.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing 0.93% at the moment leaves the stock -59.62% off its SMA200. MPLN registered -75.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.51%.

The stock witnessed a 6.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.47%, and is 4.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.88% over the week and 9.24% over the month.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $696.91M and $1.08B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -53.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.47% and -82.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.20%).

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -672.30% this year

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 639.12M, and float is at 600.11M with Short Float at 2.91%.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Colaluca Anthony Jr, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Colaluca Anthony Jr bought 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $1.47 per share for a total of $51443.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

MultiPlan Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 22 that Tabak Mark (Director) sold a total of 4,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 22 and was made at $3.80 per share for $17.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.1 million shares of the MPLN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, Kim Michael (SVP, Chief Information Officer) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $4.37 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 362,386 shares of MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN).