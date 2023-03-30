New Big Money Means Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) is 95.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $1.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CEMI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.62% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 94.62% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.43, the stock is 5.80% and 5.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing 10.03% at the moment leaves the stock -9.26% off its SMA200. CEMI registered -49.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.84%.

The stock witnessed a -4.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 111.25%, and is 13.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.11% over the week and 7.20% over the month.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) has around 337 employees, a market worth around $15.55M and $59.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -60.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 126.37% and -65.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-58.10%).

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.30% this year

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.71M, and float is at 36.31M with Short Float at 0.90%.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) that is -15.97% lower over the past 12 months. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) is -17.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.