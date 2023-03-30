New Big Money Means Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) is -13.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.76 and a high of $77.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GH stock was last observed hovering at around $22.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61% off its average median price target of $57.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.79% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 28.52% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.59, the stock is -13.10% and -18.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing 2.65% at the moment leaves the stock -44.03% off its SMA200. GH registered -61.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.43%.

The stock witnessed a -23.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.96%, and is -6.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.53% over the week and 6.02% over the month.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) has around 1793 employees, a market worth around $2.45B and $449.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 3.65% and -69.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.00%).

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Guardant Health Inc. (GH) is a “Buy”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Guardant Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.00% this year

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.52M, and float is at 97.63M with Short Float at 6.46%.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Guardant Health Inc. (GH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Eltoukhy Helmy, the company’s Co-Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Eltoukhy Helmy bought 8,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $26.15 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.05 million shares.

Guardant Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that Eltoukhy Helmy (Co-Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 84,452 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $26.33 per share for $2.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.04 million shares of the GH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Talasaz AmirAli (Co-Chief Executive Officer) acquired 8,500 shares at an average price of $26.40 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 24,250 shares of Guardant Health Inc. (GH).