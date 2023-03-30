New Big Money Means Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) is -54.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.19 and a high of $17.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KZR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.62% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 76.93% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.23, the stock is -28.63% and -44.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.97 million and changing 0.62% at the moment leaves the stock -57.52% off its SMA200. KZR registered -81.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.59%.

The stock witnessed a -48.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.06%, and is -8.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.77% over the week and 9.24% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 1.25% and -81.93% from its 52-week high.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.20% this year

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 72.28M, and float is at 54.06M with Short Float at 9.04%.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Morningside Venture Investment, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Morningside Venture Investment sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $6.88 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.45 million shares.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Morningside Venture Investment (10% Owner) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $7.15 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.49 million shares of the KZR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Morningside Venture Investment (10% Owner) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $7.19 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 5,512,993 shares of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR).

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -13.79% down over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 15.16% higher over the same period.