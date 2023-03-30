New Big Money Means Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is -5.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.42 and a high of $23.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KRG stock was last observed hovering at around $19.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.56% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 5.57% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.83, the stock is -2.43% and -6.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing 1.64% at the moment leaves the stock -0.96% off its SMA200. KRG registered -11.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.27%.

The stock witnessed a -8.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.33%, and is 4.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.65% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) has around 236 employees, a market worth around $4.24B and $802.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.77% and -15.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kite Realty Group Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.10% this year

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 219.14M, and float is at 217.32M with Short Float at 3.04%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Grimes Steven P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Grimes Steven P sold 12,946 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $22.35 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.78 million shares.

Kite Realty Group Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Grimes Steven P (Director) sold a total of 32,054 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $22.22 per share for $0.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.79 million shares of the KRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, Grimes Steven P (Director) disposed off 46,500 shares at an average price of $21.77 for $1.01 million. The insider now directly holds 823,506 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG).