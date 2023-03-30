New Big Money Means Sysco Corporation (SYY) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is 1.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.61 and a high of $91.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SYY stock was last observed hovering at around $76.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.03%.

Currently trading at $77.39, the stock is 3.48% and 1.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.46 million and changing 1.35% at the moment leaves the stock -3.82% off its SMA200. SYY registered -4.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.04%.

The stock witnessed a 3.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.74%, and is 4.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.70% over the week and 1.82% over the month.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) has around 71000 employees, a market worth around $38.54B and $73.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.90 and Fwd P/E is 16.79. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.60% and -15.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.20%).

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 159.00% this year

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 507.61M, and float is at 506.18M with Short Float at 2.54%.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Sysco Corporation (SYY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Talton Sheila, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Talton Sheila sold 2,469 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $77.24 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11877.0 shares.

Sysco Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 28 that Bertrand Greg D (EVP) sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 28 and was made at $85.00 per share for $1.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40931.0 shares of the SYY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 24, Hourican Kevin (President and CEO) disposed off 75,019 shares at an average price of $81.22 for $6.09 million. The insider now directly holds 303,643 shares of Sysco Corporation (SYY).

Sysco Corporation (SYY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -40.68% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -1.21% lower over the same period. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is -13.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.