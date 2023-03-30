New Big Money Means UDR Inc. (UDR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) is 1.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.18 and a high of $60.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UDR stock was last observed hovering at around $38.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.02% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.25% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -3.66% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.39, the stock is -2.17% and -5.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing 2.66% at the moment leaves the stock -7.22% off its SMA200. UDR registered -31.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.86%.

The stock witnessed a -8.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.26%, and is 3.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

UDR Inc. (UDR) has around 1317 employees, a market worth around $12.68B and $1.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 155.08 and Fwd P/E is 62.03. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.94% and -34.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

UDR Inc. (UDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UDR Inc. (UDR) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UDR Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.10% this year

UDR Inc. (UDR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 325.55M, and float is at 323.63M with Short Float at 1.55%.

UDR Inc. (UDR) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at UDR Inc. (UDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TOOMEY THOMAS W, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that TOOMEY THOMAS W sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $40.44 per share for a total of $0.81 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.98 million shares.

UDR Inc. (UDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) that is trading -35.12% down over the past 12 months and Equity Residential (EQR) that is -36.08% lower over the same period. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) is -30.01% down on the 1-year trading charts.