Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Volatility At 1.62%, Should You Add A Position?

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is -15.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $196.33 and a high of $291.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NSC stock was last observed hovering at around $204.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.66% off its average median price target of $252.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.29% off the consensus price target high of $289.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -17.09% lower than the price target low of $177.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $207.25, the stock is -1.56% and -9.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing 1.30% at the moment leaves the stock -12.11% off its SMA200. NSC registered -27.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.08%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.94%, and is 3.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.62% over the week and 2.25% over the month.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) has around 19300 employees, a market worth around $47.01B and $12.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.93 and Fwd P/E is 13.93. Profit margin for the company is 25.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.56% and -28.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Analyst Forecasts

Norfolk Southern Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.50% this year

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 230.00M, and float is at 227.46M with Short Float at 1.00%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Insider Activity

A total of 82 insider transactions have happened at Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shaw Alan H., the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Shaw Alan H. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $224.16 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32776.0 shares.

Norfolk Southern Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Squires James A (Director) sold a total of 21,272 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $245.76 per share for $5.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1001.0 shares of the NSC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Shaw Alan H. (President & CEO) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $258.35 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 30,158 shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC).

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) that is trading -27.69% down over the past 12 months. CSX Corporation (CSX) is -21.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.