Unisys Corporation (UIS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) is -28.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.31 and a high of $22.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UIS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 39.0% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.66, the stock is -6.27% and -23.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing 4.27% at the moment leaves the stock -52.17% off its SMA200. UIS registered -83.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.74%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -26.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.95%, and is 6.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.46% over the week and 7.20% over the month.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) has around 16200 employees, a market worth around $242.37M and $1.98B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.12. Profit margin for the company is -5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.57% and -83.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Unisys Corporation (UIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unisys Corporation (UIS) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unisys Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 76.80% this year

Unisys Corporation (UIS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.79M, and float is at 65.82M with Short Float at 4.80%.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Unisys Corporation (UIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ROBERTS LEE D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ROBERTS LEE D bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $4.37 per share for a total of $87400.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Unisys Corporation (UIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading -24.60% down over the past 12 months and WidePoint Corporation (WYY) that is -58.33% lower over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 8.40% up on the 1-year trading charts.