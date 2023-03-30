Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Volatility At 4.76%, Should You Add A Position?

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) is -7.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.14 and a high of $56.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VSCO stock was last observed hovering at around $32.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.78% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -22.7% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.13, the stock is 1.27% and -12.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing 1.41% at the moment leaves the stock -9.43% off its SMA200. VSCO registered -37.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.91%.

The stock witnessed a -16.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.43%, and is 6.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.76% over the week and 5.16% over the month.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $2.48B and $6.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.92 and Fwd P/E is 6.17. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.74% and -41.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.10%).

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.30% this year

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.00M, and float is at 72.06M with Short Float at 10.69%.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD, the company’s Former 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD sold 238,645 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $46.21 per share for a total of $11.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.76 million shares.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD (Former 10% Owner) sold a total of 116,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $46.09 per share for $5.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.0 million shares of the VSCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD (10% Owner) disposed off 109,968 shares at an average price of $46.08 for $5.07 million. The insider now directly holds 8,118,804 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO).