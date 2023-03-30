Which institution holds the most shares in ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) is 50.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.10 and a high of $15.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACVA stock was last observed hovering at around $11.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.41% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -12.18% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.34, the stock is -1.30% and 9.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 3.26% at the moment leaves the stock 39.29% off its SMA200. ACVA registered -13.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.23%.

The stock witnessed a 0.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 62.16%, and is -2.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.74% over the week and 4.01% over the month.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $2.01B and $421.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -24.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 102.30% and -21.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.90%).

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ACV Auctions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.30% this year

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 157.74M, and float is at 124.72M with Short Float at 7.81%.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ZERELLA WILLIAM, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that ZERELLA WILLIAM sold 17,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $11.95 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

ACV Auctions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that Bessemer Venture Partners IX L (10% Owner) sold a total of 2,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $12.22 per share for $24.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ACVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 12, Chamoun George (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 66,828 shares at an average price of $9.08 for $0.61 million. The insider now directly holds 210,303 shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA).

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Copart Inc. (CPRT) that is trading 17.35% up over the past 12 months and eBay Inc. (EBAY) that is -25.77% lower over the same period.