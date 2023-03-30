Which institution holds the most shares in Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK)

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) is -5.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.19 and a high of $61.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALK stock was last observed hovering at around $39.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.82%.

Currently trading at $40.63, the stock is -6.06% and -14.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.12 million and changing 2.06% at the moment leaves the stock -9.13% off its SMA200. ALK registered -28.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.05%.

The stock witnessed a -15.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.86%, and is 3.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.85% over the week and 3.30% over the month.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) has around 22922 employees, a market worth around $5.23B and $9.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 92.97 and Fwd P/E is 5.91. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.24% and -33.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -87.60% this year

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.31M, and float is at 126.36M with Short Float at 3.06%.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by THOMPSON J KENNETH, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that THOMPSON J KENNETH sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $48.58 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29907.0 shares.

Alaska Air Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that SCHNEIDER ANDREA L (SVP PEOPLE) sold a total of 1,596 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $50.81 per share for $81098.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15747.0 shares of the ALK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 08, HARRISON ANDREW R (EVP AND CCO) disposed off 3,275 shares at an average price of $45.90 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 10,877 shares of Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK).

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) that is trading -29.22% down over the past 12 months and Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is -13.09% lower over the same period. United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) is -0.89% down on the 1-year trading charts.