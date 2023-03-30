Which institution holds the most shares in Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI)

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (NYSE: HLI) is 1.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $74.18 and a high of $102.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HLI stock was last observed hovering at around $89.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.21% off its average median price target of $96.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.17% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -13.27% lower than the price target low of $78.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $88.35, the stock is -3.50% and -6.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing -1.35% at the moment leaves the stock 0.79% off its SMA200. HLI registered -2.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.71%.

The stock witnessed a -7.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.34%, and is -3.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.90% over the week and 2.75% over the month.

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) has around 2257 employees, a market worth around $6.22B and $1.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.44 and Fwd P/E is 16.20. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.10% and -13.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.50%).

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Houlihan Lokey Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.80% this year

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.38M, and float is at 49.79M with Short Float at 2.14%.

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GOLD IRWIN, the company’s EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN. SEC filings show that GOLD IRWIN sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $99.53 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Houlihan Lokey Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that GOLD IRWIN (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) sold a total of 9,185 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $98.58 per share for $0.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the HLI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, GOLD IRWIN (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) disposed off 815 shares at an average price of $98.52 for $80294.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI).

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) that is trading 6.89% up over the past 12 months and Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) that is -11.49% lower over the same period. Morgan Stanley (MS) is -5.51% down on the 1-year trading charts.