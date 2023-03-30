Which institution holds the most shares in I-Mab (IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) is -19.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.73 and a high of $21.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IMAB stock was last observed hovering at around $3.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.86% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 62.44% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.38, the stock is -9.16% and -29.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing 7.64% at the moment leaves the stock -41.99% off its SMA200. IMAB registered -79.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.68%.

The stock witnessed a -21.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.68%, and is 0.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.28% over the week and 7.95% over the month.

I-Mab (IMAB) has around 378 employees, a market worth around $292.64M and $17.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 23.81% and -84.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.40%).

I-Mab (IMAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for I-Mab (IMAB) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

I-Mab is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -545.60% this year

I-Mab (IMAB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.11M, and float is at 72.32M with Short Float at 2.34%.

I-Mab (IMAB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -13.79% down over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 15.16% higher over the same period. Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is 29.20% up on the 1-year trading charts.