Which institution holds the most shares in NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS)

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) is 99.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.75 and a high of $22.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NAAS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.11% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.41% off the consensus price target high of $14.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 46.41% higher than the price target low of $14.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.77, the stock is 62.30% and 52.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 16.67% at the moment leaves the stock 46.66% off its SMA200. NAAS registered 84.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.92%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 62.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 115.83%, and is 91.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.88% over the week and 12.05% over the month.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) has around 3621 employees, a market worth around $1.20B and $32.58M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.07. Distance from 52-week low is 182.55% and -65.39% from its 52-week high.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NaaS Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2023.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 214.16M, and float is at 49.40M with Short Float at 0.15%.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Graham Holdings Company (GHC) that is trading -3.69% down over the past 12 months.