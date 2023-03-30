Which institution holds the most shares in Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH)

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) is 5.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.53 and a high of $35.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OPCH stock was last observed hovering at around $31.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.46% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 16.34% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.79, the stock is 0.62% and 5.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing 0.44% at the moment leaves the stock 3.40% off its SMA200. OPCH registered 12.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.82%.

The stock witnessed a 3.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.54%, and is 2.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.22% over the week and 2.84% over the month.

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) has around 5597 employees, a market worth around $5.68B and $3.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.53 and Fwd P/E is 28.06. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.50% and -11.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Option Care Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.10% this year

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 181.93M, and float is at 155.19M with Short Float at 2.67%.

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bavaro Michael, the company’s Chief Human Resources Officer. SEC filings show that Bavaro Michael sold 6,148 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $31.45 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21549.0 shares.

Option Care Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 15,475,166 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $30.30 per share for $468.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.77 million shares of the OPCH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 03, Pate R Carter (Director) disposed off 1,928 shares at an average price of $31.97 for $61638.0. The insider now directly holds 95,530 shares of Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH).