Which institution holds the most shares in Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE: EVTL) is -40.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.41 and a high of $11.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVTL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $4.09 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.37% off the consensus price target high of $4.09 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 50.37% higher than the price target low of $4.09 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.03, the stock is 21.16% and 5.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing 19.41% at the moment leaves the stock -55.74% off its SMA200. EVTL registered -70.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.96%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.98%, and is 30.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.12% over the week and 11.13% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 43.97% and -83.01% from its 52-week high.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.20% this year

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 180.61M, and float is at 44.30M with Short Float at 1.07%.