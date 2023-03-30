Which Institutions Own Shares In AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)?

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE: AXS) is 0.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.32 and a high of $63.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AXS stock was last observed hovering at around $53.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.89% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.44% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 2.82% higher than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.42, the stock is -2.11% and -7.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.98 million and changing 1.66% at the moment leaves the stock -1.18% off its SMA200. AXS registered -6.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.28%.

The stock witnessed a -10.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.38%, and is 1.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) has around 2064 employees, a market worth around $4.58B and $5.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.08 and Fwd P/E is 6.25. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.62% and -14.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -67.40% this year

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.67M, and float is at 76.95M with Short Float at 1.61%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 21 times.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) that is trading -10.34% down over the past 12 months and Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) that is 42.44% higher over the same period. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) is 29.64% up on the 1-year trading charts.