Which Institutions Own Shares In Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM)?

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) is 9.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.76 and a high of $36.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BAM stock was last observed hovering at around $31.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $39.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.21% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -49.48% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.39, the stock is -2.15% and -4.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.34 million and changing 1.00% at the moment leaves the stock -1.50% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a -6.63% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.47%, and is 1.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 26.83 and Fwd P/E is 17.34. Distance from 52-week low is 17.30% and -14.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 384.60% this year

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 412.38M, and float is at 398.70M with Short Float at 2.04%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN, the company’s. SEC filings show that BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN sold 970,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $24.53 per share for a total of $23.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12.31 million shares.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN () sold a total of 970,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $24.53 per share for $23.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.31 million shares of the BAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN () disposed off 2,135,176 shares at an average price of $24.09 for $51.44 million. The insider now directly holds 13,281,712 shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM).