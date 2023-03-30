Which Institutions Own Shares In Service Corporation International (SCI)?

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) is -2.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.85 and a high of $75.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SCI stock was last observed hovering at around $66.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.76%.

Currently trading at $67.21, the stock is 2.05% and -2.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 1.14% at the moment leaves the stock 0.11% off its SMA200. SCI registered 3.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.60%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.64%, and is 3.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.83% over the week and 1.72% over the month.

Service Corporation International (SCI) has around 17589 employees, a market worth around $10.09B and $4.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.13 and Fwd P/E is 17.34. Profit margin for the company is 13.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.22% and -10.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.20%).

Service Corporation International (SCI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.20% this year

Service Corporation International (SCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.09M, and float is at 149.23M with Short Float at 4.20%.

Service Corporation International (SCI) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Service Corporation International (SCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WARING SUMNER J III, the company’s Sr.VP& Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that WARING SUMNER J III sold 29,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $68.67 per share for a total of $2.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Service Corporation International disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that RYAN THOMAS L (President, CEO & Chairman) sold a total of 2,836 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $70.95 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.96 million shares of the SCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, RYAN THOMAS L (President, CEO & Chairman) disposed off 11,049 shares at an average price of $70.87 for $0.78 million. The insider now directly holds 962,409 shares of Service Corporation International (SCI).

Service Corporation International (SCI): Who are the competitors?

Matthews International Corporation (MATW) is 8.68% up on the 1-year trading charts.