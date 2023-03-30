Which Institutions Own Shares In Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX)?

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) is 13.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.03 and a high of $44.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TPX stock was last observed hovering at around $38.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51%.

Currently trading at $38.88, the stock is -1.36% and -3.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing 1.33% at the moment leaves the stock 25.23% off its SMA200. TPX registered 32.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.54%.

The stock witnessed a -9.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.50%, and is 2.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.63% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $6.69B and $4.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.38 and Fwd P/E is 12.21. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 94.11% and -12.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.10%).

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.30% this year

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 171.00M, and float is at 166.45M with Short Float at 4.56%.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Insider Activity

A total of 108 insider transactions have happened at Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 58 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rao Bhaskar, the company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Rao Bhaskar sold 18,682 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 31 at a price of $40.01 per share for a total of $0.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 30 that Rao Bhaskar (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 13,811 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 30 and was made at $40.07 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the TPX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27, Rao Bhaskar (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 17,507 shares at an average price of $40.00 for $0.7 million. The insider now directly holds 330,481 shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX).

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) that is trading -13.67% down over the past 12 months and Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) that is -46.72% lower over the same period. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) is 3.29% up on the 1-year trading charts.