Who are the Institutional Holders in Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)?

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is -10.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.77 and a high of $87.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DAR stock was last observed hovering at around $55.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.88%.

Currently trading at $56.21, the stock is -3.42% and -10.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing 1.59% at the moment leaves the stock -17.16% off its SMA200. DAR registered -30.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.37%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -11.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.99%, and is 0.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.34% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) has around 14600 employees, a market worth around $9.10B and $6.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.51 and Fwd P/E is 9.00. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.58% and -35.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Analyst Forecasts

Darling Ingredients Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.40% this year

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 160.38M, and float is at 158.86M with Short Float at 2.39%.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Adair Charles L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Adair Charles L bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $54.15 per share for a total of $27075.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36551.0 shares.

Darling Ingredients Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that McNutt Patrick (EVP Chief Admin Officer) bought a total of 900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $54.07 per share for $48663.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12287.0 shares of the DAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Kloosterboer Dirk (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $64.01 for $0.64 million. The insider now directly holds 114,753 shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR).

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading 42.11% up over the past 12 months and Post Holdings Inc. (POST) that is 37.38% higher over the same period. Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) is 16.34% up on the 1-year trading charts.