Who are the Institutional Holders in Global Payments Inc. (GPN)?

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is 4.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $92.27 and a high of $146.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GPN stock was last observed hovering at around $99.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.75% off its average median price target of $139.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.32% off the consensus price target high of $208.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -16.1% lower than the price target low of $89.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $103.33, the stock is 0.14% and -5.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.14 million and changing 3.77% at the moment leaves the stock -7.94% off its SMA200. GPN registered -23.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.32%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.78%, and is 4.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) has around 25000 employees, a market worth around $27.26B and $8.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 237.54 and Fwd P/E is 8.76. Profit margin for the company is 1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.99% and -29.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Global Payments Inc. (GPN) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Global Payments Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -87.70% this year

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 265.53M, and float is at 260.24M with Short Float at 1.28%.

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Global Payments Inc. (GPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SHEFFIELD DAVID M, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that SHEFFIELD DAVID M sold 1,562 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $113.08 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28032.0 shares.

Global Payments Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR (Director) bought a total of 3,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $98.62 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38940.0 shares of the GPN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, BRUNO JOHN G (Director) disposed off 4,807 shares at an average price of $97.47 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds 11,699 shares of Global Payments Inc. (GPN).

Global Payments Inc. (GPN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) that is trading -36.15% down over the past 12 months and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) that is -47.29% lower over the same period. Fiserv Inc. (FISV) is 11.02% up on the 1-year trading charts.