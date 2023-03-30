Who are the Institutional Holders in UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)?

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) is -4.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.95 and a high of $6.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TIGR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $4.68 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.09% off the consensus price target high of $5.15 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 2.11% higher than the price target low of $3.31 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.24, the stock is -1.50% and -12.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing 8.00% at the moment leaves the stock -18.80% off its SMA200. TIGR registered -43.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.11%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -13.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.94%, and is 7.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.59% over the week and 4.73% over the month.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) has around 1134 employees, a market worth around $506.90M and $223.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.00. Profit margin for the company is -3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.83% and -46.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UP Fintech Holding Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.30% this year

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 153.26M, and float is at 121.82M with Short Float at 5.95%.