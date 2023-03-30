Who is the Top Investor In Boston Properties Inc. (BXP)?

Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP) is -21.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.18 and a high of $133.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BXP stock was last observed hovering at around $50.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.25%.

Currently trading at $53.15, the stock is -5.99% and -18.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.9 million and changing 4.42% at the moment leaves the stock -29.43% off its SMA200. BXP registered -59.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.84%.

The stock witnessed a -18.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.86%, and is 6.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.14% over the week and 4.76% over the month.

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) has around 780 employees, a market worth around $7.99B and $3.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.85 and Fwd P/E is 21.69. Profit margin for the company is 27.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.09% and -60.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 70.10% this year

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 156.78M, and float is at 156.46M with Short Float at 3.99%.

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LUSTIG MATTHEW J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LUSTIG MATTHEW J bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $52.92 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Boston Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that RITCHEY RAYMOND A (Senior EVP) sold a total of 22,472 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $89.96 per share for $2.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the BXP stock.

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) that is trading -4.41% down over the past 12 months and Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) that is -50.24% lower over the same period. Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) is -59.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.