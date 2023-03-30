Who is the Top Investor In Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS)?

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) is 28.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $132.32 and a high of $209.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CDNS stock was last observed hovering at around $203.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.72%.

Currently trading at $206.00, the stock is 2.46% and 6.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing 1.34% at the moment leaves the stock 20.28% off its SMA200. CDNS registered 26.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.28%.

The stock witnessed a 6.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.71%, and is 0.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.79% over the week and 2.23% over the month.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) has around 10200 employees, a market worth around $56.92B and $3.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 66.73 and Fwd P/E is 36.84. Profit margin for the company is 23.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.69% and -1.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.10%).

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Analyst Forecasts

Cadence Design Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.70% this year

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 273.21M, and float is at 270.59M with Short Float at 1.65%.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 69 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DEVGAN ANIRUDH, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that DEVGAN ANIRUDH sold 25,715 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $207.11 per share for a total of $5.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that ZAMAN ANEEL (Sr. Vice President) sold a total of 12,858 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $207.11 per share for $2.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68742.0 shares of the CDNS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, TAN LIP BU (Executive Chair) disposed off 42,500 shares at an average price of $206.09 for $8.76 million. The insider now directly holds 602,589 shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS).

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) that is trading -4.28% down over the past 12 months and Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) that is 12.83% higher over the same period. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is -7.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.