Who is the Top Investor In Euronav NV (EURN)?

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) is -1.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.78 and a high of $21.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EURN stock was last observed hovering at around $17.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.12% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -13.14% lower than the price target low of $14.84 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.79, the stock is -5.30% and -0.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing -2.67% at the moment leaves the stock 3.02% off its SMA200. EURN registered 65.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.82%.

The stock witnessed a -7.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.67%, and is -4.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.48% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 16.62 and Fwd P/E is 6.41. Distance from 52-week low is 71.68% and -20.05% from its 52-week high.

Euronav NV (EURN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Euronav NV (EURN) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Euronav NV is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 116.00% this year

Euronav NV (EURN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 201.78M, and float is at 87.22M with Short Float at 1.39%.

Euronav NV (EURN) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Euronav NV (EURN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.