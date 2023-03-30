Who is the Top Investor In Matador Resources Company (MTDR)?

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) is -16.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.17 and a high of $73.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTDR stock was last observed hovering at around $46.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.7%.

Currently trading at $47.60, the stock is -4.18% and -16.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing 1.49% at the moment leaves the stock -17.36% off its SMA200. MTDR registered -14.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.18%.

The stock witnessed a -11.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.35%, and is 3.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.08% over the week and 4.90% over the month.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) has around 360 employees, a market worth around $5.71B and $3.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.71 and Fwd P/E is 4.62. Profit margin for the company is 39.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.62% and -35.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.80%).

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 105.90% this year

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 118.30M, and float is at 111.12M with Short Float at 8.46%.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Matador Resources Company (MTDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PARKER TIMOTHY E., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PARKER TIMOTHY E. bought 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $43.52 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 71636.0 shares.

Matador Resources Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Goodwin Billy E (President-Operations) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $44.52 per share for $44520.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the MTDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Foran Joseph Wm (Chairman and CEO) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $44.75 for $89500.0. The insider now directly holds 173,468 shares of Matador Resources Company (MTDR).

Matador Resources Company (MTDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is trading -2.28% down over the past 12 months and Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) that is 19.09% higher over the same period. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is -6.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.