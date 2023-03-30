Who is the Top Investor In Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM)?

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) is 21.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.70 and a high of $17.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRRM stock was last observed hovering at around $16.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.92% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -4.81% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.77, the stock is -2.35% and 3.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing 0.72% at the moment leaves the stock 6.29% off its SMA200. VRRM registered 6.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.18%.

The stock witnessed a -2.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.09%, and is -1.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 2.32% over the month.

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) has around 1396 employees, a market worth around $2.48B and $741.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.67 and Fwd P/E is 13.91. Profit margin for the company is 12.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.05% and -6.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 129.80% this year

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.19M, and float is at 148.40M with Short Float at 9.25%.

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $17.64 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.49 million shares.

Verra Mobility Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN (President and CEO) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $17.09 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.51 million shares of the VRRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN (President and CEO) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $16.85 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 535,636 shares of Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM).