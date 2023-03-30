Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Volatility At 2.89%, Should You Add A Position?

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is 32.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.20 and a high of $116.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WYNN stock was last observed hovering at around $107.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.84% off its average median price target of $127.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.79% off the consensus price target high of $145.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -39.81% lower than the price target low of $78.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $109.05, the stock is -0.11% and 2.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.01 million and changing 1.72% at the moment leaves the stock 40.26% off its SMA200. WYNN registered 36.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.84%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.31%, and is 3.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) has around 27000 employees, a market worth around $12.35B and $3.76B in sales. Fwd P/E is 26.40. Profit margin for the company is -11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 117.23% and -6.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.00%).

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wynn Resorts Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.90% this year

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 112.31M, and float is at 96.12M with Short Float at 8.92%.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Billings Craig Scott, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Billings Craig Scott sold 10,901 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $103.26 per share for a total of $1.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Wynn Resorts Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that CAMERON-DOE JULIE (CFO) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $108.08 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65970.0 shares of the WYNN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, Whittemore Ellen F (EVP and General Counsel) disposed off 10,383 shares at an average price of $109.48 for $1.14 million. The insider now directly holds 71,342 shares of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN).

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) that is trading 41.17% up over the past 12 months and DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) that is 1.13% higher over the same period. MGM Resorts International (MGM) is 2.11% up on the 1-year trading charts.