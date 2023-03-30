XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is -6.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.75 and a high of $47.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XPO stock was last observed hovering at around $30.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.67% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 11.49% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.98, the stock is -7.25% and -14.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing 0.75% at the moment leaves the stock -6.85% off its SMA200. XPO registered -32.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.27%.

The stock witnessed a -7.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.82%, and is -2.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.63% over the week and 4.17% over the month.

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) has around 37800 employees, a market worth around $3.59B and $7.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.53 and Fwd P/E is 9.76. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.15% and -34.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XPO Logistics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.40% this year

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 115.00M, and float is at 113.36M with Short Float at 3.99%.

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FRYE J WES, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FRYE J WES bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $35.74 per share for a total of $53610.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1500.0 shares.

XPO Logistics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that BRADLEY S JACOBS (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 5,061,029 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $55.17 per share for $279.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.3 million shares of the XPO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 20, BRADLEY S JACOBS (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $53.49 for $2.67 million. The insider now directly holds 6,361,730 shares of XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO).

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) that is trading -12.79% down over the past 12 months and FedEx Corporation (FDX) that is -2.78% lower over the same period. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) is 4.89% up on the 1-year trading charts.