8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is -7.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.87 and a high of $13.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EGHT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $5.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.14% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 11.56% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.98, the stock is -14.88% and -22.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.71 million and changing 1.53% at the moment leaves the stock -14.71% off its SMA200. EGHT registered -69.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.04%.

The stock witnessed a -23.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.10%, and is 2.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.11% over the week and 6.17% over the month.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) has around 2216 employees, a market worth around $448.78M and $740.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.09. Profit margin for the company is -14.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.68% and -70.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.40%).

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

8×8 Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.20% this year

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 113.20M, and float is at 108.08M with Short Float at 15.85%.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Denny Laurence, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Denny Laurence sold 4,782 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 27 at a price of $3.98 per share for a total of $19016.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

8×8 Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Wilson Samuel C. (Interim Chief Executive Off.) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $4.70 per share for $9400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.75 million shares of the EGHT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Wilson Samuel C. (Interim Chief Executive Off.) disposed off 34,703 shares at an average price of $4.83 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 752,350 shares of 8×8 Inc. (EGHT).

8×8 Inc. (EGHT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) that is trading -77.41% down over the past 12 months and AT&T Inc. (T) that is 5.05% higher over the same period. Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -24.57% down on the 1-year trading charts.