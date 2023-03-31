A peek at Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV): Who has invested in It?

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) is -81.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $243.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.14% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 83.14% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.59, the stock is -22.15% and -66.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing -7.91% at the moment leaves the stock -92.88% off its SMA200. AMV registered a loss of -99.22% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -31.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -84.55%, and is -9.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.90% over the week and 10.14% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -3.77% and -99.76% from its 52-week high.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.70% this year

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.15M, and float is at 13.35M with Short Float at 6.35%.