A peek at BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL): Who has invested in It?

BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) is -53.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $9.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BIOL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $1.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.27% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 70.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.30, the stock is -24.00% and -36.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -7.63% at the moment leaves the stock -86.05% off its SMA200. BIOL registered -96.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -88.63%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -37.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.45%, and is -17.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.31% over the week and 10.71% over the month.

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) has around 158 employees, a market worth around $10.74M and $46.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -51.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.10% and -96.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.70%).

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BIOLASE Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.80% this year

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.58M, and float is at 31.50M with Short Float at 0.15%.

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LORD JONATHAN T MD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LORD JONATHAN T MD sold 3,537 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $0.75 per share for a total of $2653.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59925.0 shares.