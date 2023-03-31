A peek at Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT): Who has invested in It?

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLT) is 3.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.18 and a high of $3.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BOLT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 55.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.34, the stock is -7.71% and -8.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing 3.88% at the moment leaves the stock -19.21% off its SMA200. BOLT registered -53.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -15.19%.

The stock witnessed a -18.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.69%, and is 2.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.92% over the week and 7.95% over the month.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) has around 91 employees, a market worth around $49.30M and $4.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 13.56% and -57.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.10%).

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.70% this year

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.45M, and float is at 35.19M with Short Float at 4.27%.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Novo Holdings A/S, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Novo Holdings A/S sold 800,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 13 at a price of $2.00 per share for a total of $1.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.7 million shares.