A peek at G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD): Who has invested in It?

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) is -49.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.66 and a high of $57.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GMVD stock was last observed hovering at around $2.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.03% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.33% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 72.33% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.66, the stock is -15.31% and -41.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing -38.29% at the moment leaves the stock -80.73% off its SMA200. GMVD registered -96.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.01%.

The stock witnessed a -21.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.11%, and is -3.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 40.38% over the week and 17.73% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 0.00% and -97.09% from its 52-week high.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.43M, and float is at 0.47M with Short Float at 24.89%.